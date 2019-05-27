Deutsche Boerse (DB1) Given a €138.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.25 ($128.20) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €123.85 ($144.02).

ETR DB1 opened at €125.50 ($145.93) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.18. Deutsche Boerse has a 1 year low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a 1 year high of €122.60 ($142.56).

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

