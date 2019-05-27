Desire (DSR) Hits Market Capitalization of $40,251.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Desire has a total market capitalization of $40,251.00 and approximately $19,092.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Desire has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. One Desire coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,781.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.76 or 0.03061707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $433.64 or 0.04942173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.07 or 0.01311406 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.77 or 0.01114313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00089337 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.27 or 0.00869302 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00279397 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00020289 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 8,652,554 coins and its circulating supply is 8,052,554 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

