Deere & Company (DE) Price Target Cut to $158.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $177.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $138.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

