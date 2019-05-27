Decentralized Machine Learning Market Capitalization Tops $248,005.00 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and DDEX. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $248,005.00 and approximately $34,040.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00389423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.95 or 0.01341083 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00138791 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00013914 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Token Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning’s genesis date was March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,030,141 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML . The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

