DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $9.48 Million Position in Steris PLC (STE)

DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Steris makes up about 1.9% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $9,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steris by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Steris by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter worth $1,930,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steris by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter worth $96,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Wood sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $439,540.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,351 shares of company stock valued at $7,592,622 in the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Steris in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.20.

NYSE:STE opened at $135.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $137.60.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.87 million. Steris had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Steris’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

