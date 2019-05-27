Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades Vipshop (VIPS) to “Neutral”

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.92 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Macquarie cut Vipshop from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.90 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Vipshop from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Vipshop from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.71.

VIPS opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.94. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.55 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Vipshop will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

