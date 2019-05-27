Cybg (CYBG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 250 at Goldman Sachs Group

Cybg (LON:CYBG) had its price objective cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cybg from GBX 193 ($2.52) to GBX 201 ($2.63) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investec lowered Cybg to a hold rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cybg from GBX 366 ($4.78) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank raised Cybg to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 248 ($3.24) to GBX 184 ($2.40) in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Cybg in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 244.09 ($3.19).

Shares of Cybg stock opened at GBX 187.70 ($2.45) on Thursday. Cybg has a one year low of GBX 172.10 ($2.25) and a one year high of GBX 367 ($4.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.44.

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

