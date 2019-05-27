Crocs, Inc. (CROX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.96.

Several research firms recently commented on CROX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Crocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:CROX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.00. 2,819,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,524. Crocs has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Crocs had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $295.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 25.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 520.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 98,860 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Crocs by 147.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 491,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after buying an additional 292,696 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Crocs by 17.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

