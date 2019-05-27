Creativecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,810.00 (CREA)

Creativecoin (CURRENCY:CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Creativecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Creativecoin has a total market capitalization of $385,618.00 and approximately $1,810.00 worth of Creativecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creativecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creativecoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000411 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000359 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001500 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Creativecoin

Creativecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Creativecoin’s total supply is 17,197,030 coins. Creativecoin’s official website is www.creativechain.org . The Reddit community for Creativecoin is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Creativecoin’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Creativecoin Coin Trading

Creativecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creativecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creativecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creativecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creativecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creativecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.