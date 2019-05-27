Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWO. Nomura began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $12.91 on Monday. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.43%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/crawford-investment-counsel-inc-has-2-44-million-stake-in-two-harbors-investment-corp-two.html.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.