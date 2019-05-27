Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Equifax Inc. (EFX)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,212,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,594,647,000 after purchasing an additional 65,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,910,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $550,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,808 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,764,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,494,000 after purchasing an additional 851,486 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,581,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $147,240,000 after purchasing an additional 756,980 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on shares of Equifax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

EFX stock opened at $121.72 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $88.68 and a one year high of $138.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Equifax had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

