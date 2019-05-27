Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Stake Lessened by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,620 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter valued at $76,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 55.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter valued at $150,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Harold W. Burlingame sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $85,484.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,196.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Goldin sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $282,075.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,510 shares in the company, valued at $6,730,182.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,789 shares of company stock worth $7,835,185. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $53.68 on Monday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $45.89 and a one year high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -233.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.23). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Cornerstone OnDemand’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

