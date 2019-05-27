Contrasting HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (HRGLY) & Senmiao Technology (AIHS)

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and Senmiao Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HARGREAVES LANS/ADR $602.86 million N/A $318.29 million $1.34 43.71 Senmiao Technology $500,000.00 215.32 -$9.85 million N/A N/A

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology.

Risk & Volatility

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Senmiao Technology does not pay a dividend. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and Senmiao Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HARGREAVES LANS/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 45.2% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and Senmiao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HARGREAVES LANS/ADR N/A N/A N/A Senmiao Technology -1,960.66% -98.14% -83.26%

Summary

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR beats Senmiao Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HARGREAVES LANS/ADR

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including SIPPs, annuities, drawdown, and mix and match pensions; share dealing services, such as overseas share dealing, initial public offerings and share offers, certificated share dealing, and exchange traded funds and exchange traded commodities/currencies; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers personal and business currency services; Junior ISA, SIPP, and investment accounts; and financial advisory services comprising investment management, lump sum investment, pension consolidation, portfolio restructuring, retirement planning, and estate planning services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.

