Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Holdings Increased by Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after buying an additional 34,159 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,556,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,239,000. BOKF NA raised its position in Constellation Brands by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $583,735.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Eric Klein sold 25,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total value of $5,161,186.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,876,798.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,646 shares of company stock worth $15,572,098. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Constellation Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.58.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $7.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.68. 2,526,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.37 and a twelve month high of $234.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

