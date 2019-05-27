Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 185,275 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 77.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,275 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 66,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SunTrust Banks stock opened at $62.35 on Monday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.05 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

In related news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 6,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $419,216.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,203.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $2,642,754.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,395,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,488 shares of company stock worth $3,715,771 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

