Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Stake Increased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 59,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $208,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,807. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joie A. Gregor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,745.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAG traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,991,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,249. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.08.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

