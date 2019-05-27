Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 2,180 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (TRN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 53,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 10,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

In other news, insider Brian D. Madison sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $45,081.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $20.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Trinity Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.72 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.00%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

