Commerce Bank Sells 2,333 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Live Your Vision LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 263.5% in the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

GLD opened at $121.30 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $111.06 and a one year high of $127.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

