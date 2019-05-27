Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Position Reduced by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,101 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,915 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 592,219 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,350,657 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $53,999,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 503,221 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 117,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.65.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $37,090.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,453 shares in the company, valued at $139,363.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 13,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $542,753.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 849,537 shares of company stock valued at $35,489,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.67 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $198.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

