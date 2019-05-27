Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Holdings Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 974,923 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 47,209 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.5% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $38,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $43.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.27 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 12.34%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.65.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 13,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $542,753.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $79,132.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 849,537 shares of company stock worth $35,489,480. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

