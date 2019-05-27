Colu Local Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $187.00 (CLN)

Colu Local Network (CURRENCY:CLN) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Colu Local Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and Liqui. During the last week, Colu Local Network has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. Colu Local Network has a market capitalization of $573,985.00 and $187.00 worth of Colu Local Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Colu Local Network Token Profile

Colu Local Network launched on December 13th, 2017. Colu Local Network’s total supply is 1,540,701,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,804,693 tokens. The Reddit community for Colu Local Network is /r/ColuLocalNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Colu Local Network’s official Twitter account is @ColuNetwork . The official message board for Colu Local Network is medium.com/colu . The official website for Colu Local Network is cln.network

Buying and Selling Colu Local Network

Colu Local Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Colu Local Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Colu Local Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Colu Local Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

