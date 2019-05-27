City Holding (CHCO) Stake Lowered by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in City were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of City by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of City by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of City by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of City in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $76.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. City Holding has a 12-month low of $65.32 and a 12-month high of $83.27.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 million. City had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 15.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $126,643.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total transaction of $64,908.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,889.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,584 shares of company stock worth $1,322,630. 3.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

