Citizens & Northern (CZNC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CZNC stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $347.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 542.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 560.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 49.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

