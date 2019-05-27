Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is Becker Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,345,254 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 71,813 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.3% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $58,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 68,710 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,085 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 166,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.87.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $209,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $1,562,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 419,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,840,188.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 103,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,313. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $54.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

