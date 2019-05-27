CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,296 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in M.D.C. by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in M.D.C. by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 2,807.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $81,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 35,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $1,004,588.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,209 shares of company stock worth $8,721,533. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of MDC opened at $32.37 on Monday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $647.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

