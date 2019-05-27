CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 17,437 Antero Midstream GP LP (AMGP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream GP in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,642,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream GP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,200,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,503,000 after buying an additional 86,598 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Antero Midstream GP by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,657,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,394,000 after buying an additional 1,511,057 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream GP by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,953,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,694,000 after buying an additional 1,429,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Antero Midstream GP in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,973,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGP stock opened at $12.54 on Monday. Antero Midstream GP LP has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.80.

AMGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Midstream GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Antero Midstream GP

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

