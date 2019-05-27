Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Position Lessened by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,216,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,560 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $86,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 332.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $1,076,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Britta Bomhard sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $1,982,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,841.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,432 shares of company stock valued at $9,294,002. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $74.71 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.09%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

