Choate Investment Advisors Grows Position in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 14,925.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,553,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 71,077,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,297,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,426,244,000 after acquiring an additional 609,214 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,720,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,493,304,000 after acquiring an additional 715,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,431,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,383,000 after acquiring an additional 416,095 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,169,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,101,000 after acquiring an additional 312,465 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA opened at $251.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $258.86. The company has a market cap of $256.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.95% and a net margin of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 252,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $63,382,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,638 shares in the company, valued at $107,302,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total value of $13,917,172.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,670,492.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,530 shares of company stock valued at $93,705,711 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $261.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.58.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

