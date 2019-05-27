China Mobile Ltd. (CHL) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in China Mobile in the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHL. HSBC lowered China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BNP Paribas lowered China Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. New Street Research lowered China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.22.

Shares of CHL traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.62. The stock had a trading volume of 543,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,916. The firm has a market cap of $186.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.59. China Mobile Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $55.84.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.8863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from China Mobile’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. China Mobile’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

