Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) Position Boosted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1,081.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

CHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $5.00 price objective on Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. MKM Partners set a $3.00 price objective on Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.01.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Ngp Energy Capital Management, sold 5,913,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $19,456,191.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

