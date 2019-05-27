Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 11,078.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,222,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,937 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $123.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.37 and a 52-week high of $142.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/checchi-capital-advisers-llc-buys-new-stake-in-universal-health-services-inc-uhs.html.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.