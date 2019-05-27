Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET (EPHE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET (BMV:EPHE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter.
ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET has a 12-month low of $630.82 and a 12-month high of $771.00.
