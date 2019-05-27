Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET (BMV:EPHE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter.

ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET has a 12-month low of $630.82 and a 12-month high of $771.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET (EPHE)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/checchi-capital-advisers-llc-buys-new-stake-in-ishares-tr-msci-philippines-et-ephe.html.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.