Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Shares Sold by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,549 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 2.2% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 41,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $1,930,073.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 16,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $750,771.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 944,253 shares of company stock worth $43,146,209. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $43.25. 4,153,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,386,032. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $59.35. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. ValuEngine raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

