Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,515 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,287,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.78 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $71.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/cetera-advisors-llc-boosts-position-in-ishares-msci-eafe-etf-efa.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.