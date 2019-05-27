Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 736 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (FNDX)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 5.9% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 918,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,872,000 after purchasing an additional 51,326 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 852,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,958,000 after acquiring an additional 531,834 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 828,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,424,000 after acquiring an additional 52,389 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the fourth quarter worth about $27,809,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 12.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 483,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,329,000 after acquiring an additional 54,810 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index stock opened at $37.59 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $40.40.

