Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes $219,000 Position in KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,515,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,781,510,000 after buying an additional 103,504 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 2,121.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,417,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,319,000 after buying an additional 4,218,609 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 9,077.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,709,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,668,943 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,972,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,004,000 after buying an additional 53,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,281,000 after buying an additional 125,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on KLA-Tencor in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on KLA-Tencor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA-Tencor from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.36.

In related news, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $422,336.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $194,655.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,979. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $103.81 on Monday. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $129.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.17. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 72.34% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

