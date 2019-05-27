Cerner (CERN) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Cerner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised Cerner from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.56.

Get Cerner alerts:

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $70.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.58. Cerner has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $723,234.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,334.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Halsey Wise acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.76 per share, with a total value of $499,776.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,968 shares of company stock valued at $10,552,989. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Cerner by 72.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 9.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 0.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.