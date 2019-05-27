Cashaa (CAS) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.45 Million

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $162,810.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cashaa has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, TOPBTC, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00385879 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.40 or 0.01311264 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00141565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004290 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Exrates, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

