Carl H. Lindner III Sells 50,000 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Stock

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 50,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $5,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $99.75 on Monday. American Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

