Cancer Genetics Inc (CGIX) Short Interest Up 40.7% in April

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,845,565 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the April 15th total of 1,311,546 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,204,101 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGIX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cancer Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cancer Genetics by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 114,448 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cancer Genetics by 120.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,007,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Cancer Genetics by 119.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 532,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 290,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cancer Genetics by 119.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 290,146 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cancer Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGIX opened at $0.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.21. Cancer Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative net margin of 77.28% and a negative return on equity of 175.72%.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

