Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Given New C$120.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CM. CSFB set a C$116.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$122.00 to C$120.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$122.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$104.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$99.51 and a 12 month high of C$125.21.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.12 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.1011900247606 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

