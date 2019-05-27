Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $77.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $96.98.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The bank reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,524.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

