Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,067 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLPX. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $127,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $12.91 on Monday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $14.28.
