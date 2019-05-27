Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,067 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLPX. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $127,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $12.91 on Monday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $14.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.1746 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

