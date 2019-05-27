Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 309,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,166,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after acquiring an additional 30,990 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 26,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 295,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,286 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPE shares. Nomura decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 591,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $9,761,966.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,110 shares in the company, valued at $975,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 384,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $6,343,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,373,866 shares of company stock valued at $22,674,702. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

