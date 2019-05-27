California State Teachers Retirement System Has $85.91 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (DE)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 537,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $85,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 14,550.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,214,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $582,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,733,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,433 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,749,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,432,000 after acquiring an additional 886,561 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,347,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,761,000 after acquiring an additional 515,228 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DE opened at $138.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.50.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

