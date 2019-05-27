Caesarstone (CSTE) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CSTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesarstone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Caesarstone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Caesarstone has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.66 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 705,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 109,300 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Noked Capital LTD bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,168,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

