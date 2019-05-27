Cadence Capital Limited (CDM) Insider Karl Siegling Buys 30,000 Shares

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Karl Siegling bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,960.00 ($17,702.13).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Karl Siegling bought 30,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$24,870.00 ($17,638.30).

Shares of Cadence Capital stock opened at A$0.84 ($0.59) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.44 million and a PE ratio of -5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cadence Capital Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.74 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of A$1.34 ($0.95).

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. Cadence Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.71%.

Cadence Capital Company Profile

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

