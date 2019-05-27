Cadence Bank NA Has $3.07 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 1.2% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 14,153.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,774,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 22,615,008 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $400,313,000. Swedbank purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $127,592,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,196,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $178,960,000 after buying an additional 558,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 18,679.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 491,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 488,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $511,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,839.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $619,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $199.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $138.65 and a one year high of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.06.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

