Cadence Bank NA Boosts Position in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4,097.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,842,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 191,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Argus increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $316.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.90.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $348.07 on Monday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $245.59 and a 1-year high of $363.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.52. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.11, for a total value of $244,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.13, for a total value of $574,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,163 shares in the company, valued at $19,741,285.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,500 shares of company stock worth $17,492,530 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cadence Bank NA Boosts Position in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/cadence-bank-na-boosts-position-in-roper-technologies-inc-rop.html.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.