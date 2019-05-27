Bytom (BTM) Price Tops $0.13

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, FCoin and Cryptopia. Bytom has a market capitalization of $128.61 million and $10.48 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.39 or 0.01312575 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000123 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011109 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00066824 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001217 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Neraex, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, CoinTiger, CoinEgg, BigONE, HitBTC, OKEx, EXX, FCoin, CoinEx, RightBTC, Gate.io, Huobi, Bibox, Kucoin, BitMart and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.